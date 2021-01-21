U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Cordera, 39th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms instructor, briefs security forces members during combat arms training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 21, 2021. Each quarter, the 39th SFS takes part in weapons training to remain proficient on the maintenance and firing of M-9 and M-4 firearms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 08:18 Photo ID: 6494256 VIRIN: 210121-F-BQ566-1015 Resolution: 3859x4824 Size: 11.8 MB Location: INICRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.