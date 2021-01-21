39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Bryant, 39th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations controller, carries a shooting target down-range during combat arms training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 21, 2021. During training, security forces members are required to shoot their targets from various distances to test their accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

