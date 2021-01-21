Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training [Image 2 of 6]

    39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training

    INICRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    39th Security Forces Squadron members carry their shooting targets downrange during combat arms training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 21, 2021. During training, security forces members are required to shoot their targets from various distances to test their accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    USAFE
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Security Forces Squadron
    Combat Arms
    39th Air Base Wing

