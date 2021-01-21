Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training [Image 1 of 6]

    39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training

    INICRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thane Sandy, 39th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of combat arms, monitors security forces members during Combat Arms Training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 21, 2021. Sandy is a subject matter expert in small arms weapons and is responsible for implementing weapons safety procedures and training for all Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 08:17
    Photo ID: 6494251
    VIRIN: 210121-F-BQ566-1003
    Resolution: 2320x2900
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: INICRLIK AIR BASE, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training
    39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training
    39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training
    39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training
    39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training
    39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Security Forces Squadron
    Combat Arms
    39th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT