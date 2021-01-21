U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thane Sandy, 39th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of combat arms, monitors security forces members during Combat Arms Training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 21, 2021. Sandy is a subject matter expert in small arms weapons and is responsible for implementing weapons safety procedures and training for all Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 08:17 Photo ID: 6494251 VIRIN: 210121-F-BQ566-1003 Resolution: 2320x2900 Size: 4.23 MB Location: INICRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th SFS defenders take part in combat arms training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.