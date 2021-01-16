Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, speaks with Navy spouses [Image 8 of 8]

    Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, speaks with Navy spouses

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lacy Burkett 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    210116-N-JV183-1116 Lemoore, Calif. (Jan. 16, 2021) Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, speaks with Navy spouses during an official visit to Naval Air Station Lemoore. NAS Lemoore is home to the Navy’s Joint Strike-Fighter Wing; Strike-Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet; and Fleet Readiness Center West. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Lacy Burkett/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 13:01
    Photo ID: 6493880
    VIRIN: 210116-N-JV183-1116
    Resolution: 4241x2386
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, speaks with Navy spouses [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Lacy Burkett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice President and Second Lady Visit NAS Lemoore
    Vice President and Second Lady Visit NAS Lemoore
    Vice President and Second Lady Visit NAS Lemoore
    Vice President and Second Lady Visit NAS Lemoore
    Vice President and Second Lady Visit NAS Lemoore
    Vice President and Second Lady Visit NAS Lemoore
    Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, speaks with Navy spouses
    Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, speaks with Navy spouses

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pence
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Karen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT