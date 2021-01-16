Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President and Second Lady Visit NAS Lemoore

    Vice President and Second Lady Visit NAS Lemoore

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    210116-N-PH222-2015 Lemoore, Calif. (Jan. 16, 2021) Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks to Sailors and their families during an official visit to Naval Air Station Lemoore. NAS Lemoore is home to the Navy’s Joint Strike-Fighter Wing; Strike-Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet; and Fleet Readiness Center West. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 13:08
    Photo ID: 6493860
    VIRIN: 210116-N-PH222-2015
    Resolution: 5048x2839
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President and Second Lady Visit NAS Lemoore [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

