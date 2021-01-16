Vice President and Second Lady Visit NAS Lemoore

210116-N-PH222-2015 Lemoore, Calif. (Jan. 16, 2021) Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks to Sailors and their families during an official visit to Naval Air Station Lemoore. NAS Lemoore is home to the Navy’s Joint Strike-Fighter Wing; Strike-Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet; and Fleet Readiness Center West. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

Date Taken: 01.16.2021, by PO2 Ryan Breeden