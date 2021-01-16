210116-N-JV183-1086 Lemoore, Calif. (Jan. 16, 2021) Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, speaks with Navy spouses during an official visit to Naval Air Station Lemoore. NAS Lemoore is home to the Navy’s Joint Strike-Fighter Wing; Strike-Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet; and Fleet Readiness Center West. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Lacy Burkett/Released)

