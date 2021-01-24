U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cole Edwards, communications and navigation systems specialist, 22nd Expeditionary Air Maintenance Unit, marshals a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before it takes off from Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 29, 2020. The jet took part in the first-ever cooperative air refueling of Qatar Emiri Air Force Rafale fighter jets. The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing has continued to forge resolute partnerships between Al Udeid AB and its host nation of Qatar through events like this. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 09:23 Photo ID: 6493776 VIRIN: 201229-Z-OK775-1013 Resolution: 4657x7000 Size: 14.58 MB Location: QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB launches KC-135 Stratotanker for first ever U.S.-Qatar air refuel [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.