AUAB launches KC-135 Stratotanker for first ever U.S.-Qatar air refuel

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mohammed Sulley, crew chief, 379th Expeditionary Air Maintenance Squadron, launches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 29, 2020. The jet took part in the first-ever cooperative air refueling of Qatar Emiri Air Force Rafale fighter jets. The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing has continued to forge resolute partnerships between Al Udeid AB and its host nation of Qatar through events like this. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

