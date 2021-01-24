AUAB launches KC-135 Stratotanker for first ever U.S.-Qatar air refuel

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Johnson, boom operator, 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, boards a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 28, 2020. The jet took part in the first-ever cooperative air refueling of Qatar Emiri Air Force Rafale fighter jets. As the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing moves from an expeditionary mission to an enduring one, this event helped build familiarity of air-to-air refueling processes between the air forces and solidified resolute partnerships between Al Udeid AB and its host nation of Qatar. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

