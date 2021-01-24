Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB launches KC-135 Stratotanker for first ever U.S.-Qatar air refuel [Image 7 of 16]

    AUAB launches KC-135 Stratotanker for first ever U.S.-Qatar air refuel

    QATAR

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cole Edwards, communications and navigation systems specialist, 22nd Expeditionary Air Maintenance Unit, disconnects external power on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before it takes off from Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 29, 2020. The jet took part in the first-ever cooperative air refueling of Qatar Emiri Air Force Rafale fighter jets. The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing has continued to forge resolute partnerships between Al Udeid AB and its host nation of Qatar through events like this. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 09:22
    Photo ID: 6493763
    VIRIN: 201229-Z-OK775-1007
    Resolution: 7000x4657
    Size: 12.87 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB launches KC-135 Stratotanker for first ever U.S.-Qatar air refuel [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

