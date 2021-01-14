USS Firebolt (PC 10) transit the Strait of Hormuz

210114-A-MU580-5043 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Jan. 14, 2021) Coast Guard patrol boats USCGC Aquidneck (WPB 1309) and USCGC Adak (WPB 1333), and patrol coastal ship USS Whirlwind (PC 11), sail in formation during a Strait of Hormuz transit, Jan. 14. Firebolt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Zion Thomas)

