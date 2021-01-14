USS Firebolt (PC 10) conducts damage control

210114-A-MU580-5257 GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to patrol coastal ship USS Firebolt (PC 10) relay instructions during a damage control drill in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 14. Firebolt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Zion Thomas)

