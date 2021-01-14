Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Firebolt (PC 10) conducts damage control [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Firebolt (PC 10) conducts damage control

    GULF OF OMAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Zion Thomas 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210114-A-MU580-5257 GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to patrol coastal ship USS Firebolt (PC 10) relay instructions during a damage control drill in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 14. Firebolt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Zion Thomas)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 03:26
    Photo ID: 6493641
    VIRIN: 210114-A-MU580-5257
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Firebolt (PC 10) conducts damage control [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Zion Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    55TH COMBAT CAMERA
    NAVCENT
    USS FIREBOLT (PC 10)

