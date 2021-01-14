210114-A-MU580-5132 GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 14, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Micheal Owens assigned to the patrol coastal ship USS Firebolt (PC 10), fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire weapons drill in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 14. Firebolt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Zion Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 03:26 Photo ID: 6493642 VIRIN: 210114-A-MU580-5132 Resolution: 5676x3784 Size: 3.42 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Firebolt (PC 10) conducts live-fire exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Zion Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.