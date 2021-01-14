Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Firebolt (PC 10) conducts live-fire exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Firebolt (PC 10) conducts live-fire exercise

    GULF OF OMAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Zion Thomas 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210114-A-MU580-5132 GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 14, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Micheal Owens assigned to the patrol coastal ship USS Firebolt (PC 10), fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire weapons drill in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 14. Firebolt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Zion Thomas)

    This work, USS Firebolt (PC 10) conducts live-fire exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Zion Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    55TH COMBAT CAMERA
    NAVCENT
    USS FIREBOLT (PC 10)

