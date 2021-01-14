USS Firebolt (PC 10) conducts live-fire exercise

210114-A-MU580-5070 GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 14, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class John McHugh, assigned to patrol coastal ship USS Firebolt (PC 10), fires a .50 caliber machine gun during a live-fire drill in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 14. Firebolt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Zion Thomas)

