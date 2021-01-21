Exercise Mercury Inaugural Event

Joint Task Force-Bravo Commander Col. John Litchfield delivers opening remarks for the inaugural event of Exercise Mercury at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Jan. 21, 2021. U.S. engagement in Panama reflects JTF-Bravo’s enduring commitment to working together by increasing institutional capacity to be ready to address a real-world humanitarian assistance or disaster response situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)
