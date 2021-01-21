Exercise Mercury Inaugural Event

Joint Task Force-Bravo pilot shares information about U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, during inaugural event for Exercise Mercury at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Jan. 21, 2021. Interagency partnerships reflect the enduring promise to one another for a cooperative, prosperous, and secure hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

