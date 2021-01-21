U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, sit outside a hangar for Exercise Mercury inaugural event at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Jan. 21, 2021. Training on disaster response with our Panamanian partners increases our interoperability, enabling us to rapidly integrate and better respond in the event of a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)
