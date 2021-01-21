U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, sit outside a hangar for Exercise Mercury inaugural event at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Jan. 21, 2021. Training on disaster response with our Panamanian partners increases our interoperability, enabling us to rapidly integrate and better respond in the event of a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 22:29 Photo ID: 6493622 VIRIN: 210121-F-LG031-1024 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.47 MB Location: PA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Mercury Inaugural Event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.