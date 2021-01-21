Joint Task Force-Bravo Commander Col. John Litchfield delivers opening remarks for the inaugural event of Exercise Mercury and Master Sgt. Gus Robles interprets in Spanish at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Jan. 21, 2021. U.S. engagement in Panama reflects JTF-Bravo’s enduring commitment to working together by increasing institutional capacity to be ready to address a real-world humanitarian assistance or disaster response situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 22:29 Photo ID: 6493623 VIRIN: 210121-F-LG031-1038 Resolution: 7921x5281 Size: 22.58 MB Location: PA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Mercury Inaugural Event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.