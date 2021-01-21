Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Mercury Inaugural Event [Image 2 of 8]

    Exercise Mercury Inaugural Event

    PANAMA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo Commander Col. John Litchfield delivers opening remarks for the inaugural event of Exercise Mercury and Master Sgt. Gus Robles interprets in Spanish at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Jan. 21, 2021. U.S. engagement in Panama reflects JTF-Bravo’s enduring commitment to working together by increasing institutional capacity to be ready to address a real-world humanitarian assistance or disaster response situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Mercury Inaugural Event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Panama
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    USSOUTHCOM
    Mercury21
    CENTAM Guardian

