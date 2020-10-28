A duck that flies with eagles

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Munoz, former 494th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle pilot and now 335th Fighter Squadron chief of plans, taxis down the runway with Scoff the Duck after returning from his final flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 28, 2020. Many pilots have flown with special mementos and gifts from loved ones, which serve as a mental boost of assurance, or a little piece of home when they are away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

