    A duck that flies with eagles

    A duck that flies with eagles

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Munoz, former 494th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle pilot and now 335th Fighter Squadron chief of plans, flies overhead with Scoff the Duck after returning from his final flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 28, 2020. Many pilots have flown with special mementos and gifts from loved ones, which serve as a mental boost of assurance, or a little piece of home when they are away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 17:21
    Photo ID: 6493536
    VIRIN: 201028-F-PW483-0314
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 15.38 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A duck that flies with eagles [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

