U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Munoz, former 494th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle pilot and now 335th Fighter Squadron chief of plans, greets his daughter with Scoff the Duck after returning from a deployment at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 4, 2020. Munoz brought Scoff on the deployment so that his daughter could follow along with their adventures and have a connection to her father in his absence. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 17:21
|Photo ID:
|6493537
|VIRIN:
|210123-F-PW483-0002
|Resolution:
|1537x1229
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A duck that flies with eagles [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT