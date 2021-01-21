A duck that flies with eagles

A patch was designed and created in honor of Scoff the Duck by members of the local community surrounding Royal Air Force Lakenheath. The positive relationship between the Liberty Wing and it’s host nation partners can be seen through the continued teamwork and support from the local aviation community. (Courtesy Photo)

