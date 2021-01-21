Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A duck that flies with eagles [Image 1 of 4]

    A duck that flies with eagles

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A patch was designed and created in honor of Scoff the Duck by members of the local community surrounding Royal Air Force Lakenheath. The positive relationship between the Liberty Wing and it’s host nation partners can be seen through the continued teamwork and support from the local aviation community. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 17:21
    Photo ID: 6493535
    VIRIN: 210121-F-PW483-0001
    Resolution: 1206x1206
    Size: 926.76 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A duck that flies with eagles [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A duck that flies with eagles
    A duck that flies with eagles
    A duck that flies with eagles
    A duck that flies with eagles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A duck that flies with eagles

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    RAF Lakenheath

    USAF

    48th Fighter Wing

    Liberty Wing

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    335th Fighter Squadron
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT