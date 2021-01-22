Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois [Image 14 of 14]

    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois

    NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Illinois Army National Guard medic Spc. Lynnette Banvelos of Addison, Illinois, applies a bandage after administering a vaccine to Chicago resident Vanessa Porter at the Cook County Health's North Riverside Health Center on Jan. 22. Army medics receive about four months of intensive training in medical tasks at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, including administering vaccinations. After their initial training, the medics are required to re-certify periodically. In Illinois, medics are certified by the state at the EMT level, but their Army training also includes tasks at the more advanced paramedic level. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard to assist local health authorities throughout the state. By the first week of February, the Illinois National Guard will have more than 400 Soldiers and Airmen assisting at vaccination centers across the state. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 09:57
    Photo ID: 6493274
    VIRIN: 210122-A-OH563-634
    Resolution: 4405x6105
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois [Image 14 of 14], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT