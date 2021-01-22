Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois [Image 1 of 14]

    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois

    NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Illinois Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Alejandro Villafuerte of Chicago explains to the media how the Illinois National Guard is helping vaccinate people at Cook County Health's North Riverside Health Center. Villafuerte, a Soldier with the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, leads a National Guard vaccination team supporting two health centers in Cook County. He grew up and lives within a couple miles of the North Riverside site and said one of the reasons he joined the National Guard was to help his community. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard to assist local health authorities throughout the state. By the first week of February, the Illinois National Guard will have more than 400 Soldiers and Airmen assisting at vaccination centers across the state. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 09:59
    Photo ID: 6493261
    VIRIN: 210122-A-OH563-746
    Resolution: 3329x2990
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois [Image 14 of 14], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois
    Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT