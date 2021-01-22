Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois

Illinois Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Alejandro Villafuerte of Chicago explains to the media how the Illinois National Guard is helping vaccinate people at Cook County Health's North Riverside Health Center. Villafuerte, a Soldier with the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, leads a National Guard vaccination team supporting two health centers in Cook County. He grew up and lives within a couple miles of the North Riverside site and said one of the reasons he joined the National Guard was to help his community. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard to assist local health authorities throughout the state. By the first week of February, the Illinois National Guard will have more than 400 Soldiers and Airmen assisting at vaccination centers across the state. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

