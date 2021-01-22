Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois

Illinois Army National Guard medic Spc. Lynnette Banvelos of Addison, Illinois, administers a vaccine to Chicago resident Vanessa Porter at the Cook County Health's North Riverside Health Center. Army medics receive about four months of intensive training in medical tasks at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, including administering vaccinations. After their initial training, the medics are required to re-certify periodically. In Illinois, medics are certified by the state at the EMT level, but their Army training also includes tasks at the more advanced paramedic level. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard to assist local health authorities throughout the state. By the first week of February, the Illinois National Guard will have more than 400 Soldiers and Airmen assisting at vaccination centers across the state. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

