Illinois National Guard Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations in Illinois

Illinois Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Alejandro Villafuerte of Chicago and Pfc. Mia Mapa of Aurora explain to the media how the Illinois National Guard is helping vaccinate people at Cook County Health's North Riverside Health Center. Both Soldiers are part of the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Villafuerte leads a National Guard vaccination team supporting two health centers in Cook County. He grew up and lives within a couple miles of the North Riverside site and said one of the reasons he joined the National Guard was to help his community. Mapa is one of the medics administering the COVID-19 vaccine to the community. A native of the Philippines whose mother is a nurse, Mapa said that she doesn't think a lot of Americans realize how lucky they are to have the COVID-19 vaccine when it is not available at all in other parts of the world. Both Soldiers have been vaccinated themselves. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard to assist local health authorities throughout the state. By the first week of February, the Illinois National Guard will have more than 400 Soldiers and Airmen assisting at vaccination centers across the state. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Location: NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL, US