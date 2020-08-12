Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Al Udeid Air Base cleans house [Image 6 of 6]

    Al Udeid Air Base cleans house

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.08.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pause for a group photo after collecting trash and recyclable materials for proper disposal Dec. 8, 2020, as part of a seven day base wide cleanup initiative at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. A total of 239 Airmen assembled 21 teams to participate in the competitive event, resulting in the removal of more than 775,000 pounds of trash.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 04:26
    VIRIN: 201208-Z-HS473-0030
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Cleanup
    Environmentalism
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB
    Klean the Deid

