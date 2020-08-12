U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pause for a group photo after collecting trash and recyclable materials for proper disposal Dec. 8, 2020, as part of a seven day base wide cleanup initiative at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. A total of 239 Airmen assembled 21 teams to participate in the competitive event, resulting in the removal of more than 775,000 pounds of trash.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2020 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 04:26 Photo ID: 6493205 VIRIN: 201208-Z-HS473-0030 Resolution: 5333x3555 Size: 7.76 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Al Udeid Air Base cleans house [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.