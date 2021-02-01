U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron are awarded first place as the top performing team in a December 2020 installation cleanup initiative, during an informal ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 2, 2021. The "Klean the Deid" event leveraged friendly competition between 21 teams of 239 total Airmen, and resulted in the base-wide removal of more than 775,000 pounds of trash and recyclable materials.
This work, Al Udeid Air Base cleans house [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
