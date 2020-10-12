Al Udeid Air Base cleans house

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oladipupo Ayeqbo, flight service center apprentice with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, collects trash outside of a logistics facility Dec. 10, 2020, as part of a seven day base wide cleanup initiative at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. A total of 239 Airmen assembled 21 teams to participate in the competitive event, resulting in the removal of more than 775,000 pounds of trash and recyclable materials.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 04:26
|Photo ID:
|6493201
|VIRIN:
|201210-Z-HS473-0039
|Resolution:
|3306x4959
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
