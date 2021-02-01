Al Udeid Air Base cleans house

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Dan Tulley, commander of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Dana Capaldi, 379th AEW command chief, recognize U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kazahito Ikematsu, as representative for the top performing team in a December 2020 installation cleanup initiative, during an informal ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 2, 2021. The "Klean the Deid" event leveraged friendly competition between 21 teams of 239 total Airmen, and resulted in the base-wide removal of more than 775,000 pounds of trash and recyclable materials.

