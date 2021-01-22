Leadership Rounds: 60th DS

Robert Silva, center, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, presents a finished cast to Col. Zachery Jiron, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, left, 60th AMW command chief, inside David Grant USAF Medical Center during Leadership Rounds Jan. 22, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

