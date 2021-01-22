Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Rounds: 60th DS [Image 6 of 7]

    Leadership Rounds: 60th DS

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Robert Silva, center, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, presents a finished cast to Col. Zachery Jiron, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, left, 60th AMW command chief, inside David Grant USAF Medical Center during Leadership Rounds Jan. 22, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 22:05
    Photo ID: 6493070
    VIRIN: 210122-F-YT028-1217
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Leadership
    rounds
    dental
    60

