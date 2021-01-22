Leadership Rounds: 60th DS

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Locke, left, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, shows Col. Zachery Jiron, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, the steps to create a crown inside David Grant USAF Medical Center during Leadership Rounds Jan. 22, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. A crown is a cap used to cover a damaged tooth. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

