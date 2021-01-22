Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Rounds: 60th DS [Image 4 of 7]

    Leadership Rounds: 60th DS

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Locke, left, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, shows Col. Zachery Jiron, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, the steps to create a crown inside David Grant USAF Medical Center during Leadership Rounds Jan. 22, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. A crown is a cap used to cover a damaged tooth. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 22:05
    Photo ID: 6493068
    VIRIN: 210122-F-YT028-1197
    Resolution: 6661x4446
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th DS [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    rounds
    dental
    60

