Leadership Rounds: 60th DS

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Locke, center, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, shows Col. Zachery Jiron, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, left, 60th AMW command chief, the MC-X5 milling unit that manufactures materials for a crown inside David Grant USAF Medical Center during Leadership Rounds Jan. 22, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

