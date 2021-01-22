Leadership Rounds: 60th DS

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, performs an intra-oral scan for Col. Zachery Jiron, 60th AMW vice commander, inside the dental clinic of David Grant USAF Medical Center during Leadership Rounds Jan. 22, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021