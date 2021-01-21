NETC Commander Visits NCTC Gulfport

210121-N-N0443-3003 GULFPORT, Miss. (Jan. 21, 2021) Construction Mechanic 1st Class Kyle Dearing, left, describes how students learn to fix and test run a transmission engine for performance grading at the construction mechanic (CM) schoolhouse. Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left center, and Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, right, visited the Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport to see firsthand how Seabees are trained there. In addition to supporting the Naval Construction Forces, CMs are in high demand to provide support to special warfare and Explosive Ordnance Disposal units. CMs repair and maintain heavy construction, tactical and automotive equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Utilitiesman John D. Meyers)

