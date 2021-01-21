Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Commander Visits NCTC Gulfport [Image 4 of 4]

    NETC Commander Visits NCTC Gulfport

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Education and Training Command

    210121-N-N0443-3003 GULFPORT, Miss. (Jan. 21, 2021) Construction Mechanic 1st Class Kyle Dearing, left, describes how students learn to fix and test run a transmission engine for performance grading at the construction mechanic (CM) schoolhouse. Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left center, and Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, right, visited the Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport to see firsthand how Seabees are trained there. In addition to supporting the Naval Construction Forces, CMs are in high demand to provide support to special warfare and Explosive Ordnance Disposal units. CMs repair and maintain heavy construction, tactical and automotive equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Utilitiesman John D. Meyers)

