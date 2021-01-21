NETC Commander Visits NCTC Gulfport

210121-N-N0443-3001 GULFPORT, Miss. (Jan. 21, 2021) Construction Mechanic 1st Class Kyle Dearing, right, talks about how training engines and air compressors are used with Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, center, during a tour of the construction mechanic (CM) schoolhouse at Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. Students receive hands-on practice working on the type of vehicles employed in Seabee battalions and other commands CMs are assigned to. About 1,700 men and women work as CMs in the Navy, repairing and maintaining heavy construction, tactical and automotive equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Utilitiesman John D. Meyers)

