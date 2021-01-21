Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Commander Visits NCTC Gulfport [Image 1 of 4]

    NETC Commander Visits NCTC Gulfport

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Education and Training Command

    210121-N-N0443-2001 GULFPORT, Miss. (Jan. 21, 2021) Steelworker 1st Class David Gabert, right, an instructor at Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport, discusses the process and testing methods of the Steelworker "A" school virtual welding simulation program with Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command. The virtual welding simulator is part of Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering’s “Technology Infusion into Training” initiative, which strives to leverage and apply modern learning methods and management technologies to enhance the delivery of training. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Utilitiesman John D. Meyers)

