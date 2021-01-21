210121-N-N0443-2001 GULFPORT, Miss. (Jan. 21, 2021) Steelworker 1st Class David Gabert, right, an instructor at Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport, discusses the process and testing methods of the Steelworker "A" school virtual welding simulation program with Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command. The virtual welding simulator is part of Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering’s “Technology Infusion into Training” initiative, which strives to leverage and apply modern learning methods and management technologies to enhance the delivery of training. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Utilitiesman John D. Meyers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 19:45 Photo ID: 6493039 VIRIN: 210121-N-N0443-2001 Resolution: 4555x3038 Size: 2 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETC Commander Visits NCTC Gulfport [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.