NETC Commander Visits NCTC Gulfport

210121-N-N0443-3002 GULFPORT, Miss. (Jan. 21, 2021) Construction Mechanic 1st Class Kyle Dearing, left, discusses the role of the construction mechanic (CM) with Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, right. Seabees learn the skills to repair engines to keep equipment mission ready at the CM schoolhouse at Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. Students receive hands-on practice working on the type of vehicles employed in Seabee battalions and other commands CMs are assigned to. CMs repair and maintain heavy construction and automotive equipment including, buses, dump trucks, bulldozers, rollers, cranes, backhoes, pile drivers, and tactical vehicles. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Utilitiesman John D. Meyers)

