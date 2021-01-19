Connecticut Guard in Washigton D.C.

U.S. Soldiers with the 1109th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group, Connecticut National Guard, unload equipment for National Guard members supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration, January 19, 2021 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

