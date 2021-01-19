U.S. Soldiers with the 1109th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group, Connecticut National Guard, unload equipment for National Guard members supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration, January 19, 2021 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6492654
|VIRIN:
|210119-Z-OC517-1025
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Guard in Washigton D.C. [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
