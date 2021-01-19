Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard in Washigton D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Miles Woods, a member of the 1109th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group, Connecticut National Guard, unloads supplies for National Guard members supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration, January 19, 2021 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 15:35
    Photo ID: 6492653
    VIRIN: 210119-Z-OC517-2020
    Resolution: 6796x4531
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Guard in Washigton D.C. [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

