U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Miles Woods, a member of the 1109th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group, Connecticut National Guard, unloads supplies for National Guard members supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration, January 19, 2021 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 15:35 Photo ID: 6492653 VIRIN: 210119-Z-OC517-2020 Resolution: 6796x4531 Size: 3.67 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Guard in Washigton D.C. [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.