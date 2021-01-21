U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment, Indiana National Guard, provide security near the U.S. Capitol, January 21, 2021, Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 15:35 Photo ID: 6492644 VIRIN: 210121-Z-OC517-1038 Resolution: 6662x4441 Size: 3.38 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana National Guard in D.C. [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.