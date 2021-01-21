U.S. Soldiers with the 143rd Military Police Company, Connecticut National Guard, provide security near the U.S. Capitol, January 21, 2021, Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 15:35 Photo ID: 6492645 VIRIN: 210121-Z-OC517-1034 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.78 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Guard in Washington D.C. [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.