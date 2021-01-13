314th AW ensures training pipeline remains protected

The 314th Airlift Wing transferred approximately 20 Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape students from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, to Fort Benning, Georgia, Jan. 13, 2021. The 314th AW answered the request from 19th Air Force to support COVID-19 mitigation measures, taken by Air Education and Training Command, in order to protect the personnel in the training pipeline through military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 09:07 Photo ID: 6492001 VIRIN: 210113-F-DN449-1036 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US