314th AW ensures training pipeline remains protected

Pilots from the 62d Airlift Squadron prepare to board a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 13, 2020. In an effort to protect and sustain the Air Education and Training Command’s student pipeline, the 314th Airlift Wing flew approximately 20 Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape students from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, to Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)

