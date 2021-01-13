Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    314th AW ensures training pipeline remains protected

    314th AW ensures training pipeline remains protected

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots from the 62d Airlift Squadron prepare to swap out with another crew on a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 13, 2020. In an effort to protect and sustain the Air Education and Training Command’s student pipeline, the 314th Airlift Wing flew approximately 20 Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape students from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, to Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    SERE
    AETC
    LRAFB
    COVID-19

