Pilots from the 62d Airlift Squadron board a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 13, 2020. In an effort to protect and sustain the Air Education and Training Command’s student pipeline, the 314th Airlift Wing flew approximately 20 Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape students from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, to Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 09:07
|Photo ID:
|6491999
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-DN449-1027
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 314th AW ensures training pipeline remains protected [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
314th AW ensures training pipeline remains protected
