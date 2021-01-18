Spangdahlem fighters prepare for takeoff

An Airman assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) signals a pilot preparing to taxi at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. The 480th EFS returned to home station after a deployment to ADAB as an instrument of dynamic force employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

