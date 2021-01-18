Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem fighters prepare for takeoff [Image 3 of 4]

    Spangdahlem fighters prepare for takeoff

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) signals a pilot preparing to taxi at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. The 480th EFS returned to home station after a deployment to ADAB as an instrument of dynamic force employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    This work, Spangdahlem fighters prepare for takeoff [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem
    F16
    Fighting Falcons
    ADAB
    480 EFS

