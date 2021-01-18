An Airman assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) signals a pilot preparing to taxi at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. The 480th EFS returned to home station after a deployment to ADAB as an instrument of dynamic force employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 07:46
|Photo ID:
|6491864
|VIRIN:
|210119-F-NW306-1460
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|27.37 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Spangdahlem fighters prepare for takeoff [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
