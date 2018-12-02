Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.12.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepare to taxi at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. Deploying as an instrument of dynamic force employment, a detachment of F-16s along with squadron personnel from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, rapidly integrated into theater air training, as well as joint, coalition and partnered missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2018
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 07:46
    VIRIN: 210119-F-NW306-1410
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem fighters prepare for takeoff [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem
    F16
    Fighting Falcons
    ADAB
    480 EFS

