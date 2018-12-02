Spangdahlem fighters prepare for takeoff

U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) prepare to taxi at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. While deploying to promote security and stability, the 480th EFS exemplified the U.S. Air Force's ability to rapidly deploy and employ forces anywhere around the globe at any moment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)
