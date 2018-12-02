U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) prepare to taxi at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. While deploying to promote security and stability, the 480th EFS exemplified the U.S. Air Force's ability to rapidly deploy and employ forces anywhere around the globe at any moment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2018 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 07:46 Photo ID: 6491862 VIRIN: 210119-F-NW306-1304 Resolution: 6048x3482 Size: 10.39 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem fighters prepare for takeoff [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.